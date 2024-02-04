boAt Debuts Ultima Select Smartwatch: Design, Features, and More

Indian consumer electronics titan, boAt, has unveiled its latest creation in the wearable tech space, the boAt Ultima Select smartwatch. With its unique hexagonal design and advanced features, this new addition to boAt's smartwatch lineup is making waves in the market and on social media platforms.

Design and Display

The Ultima Select smartwatch isn't your average timepiece. It is housed in a distinctive hexagonal case and comes equipped with a 2.01-inch AMOLED display. Boasting a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, the display is designed to provide a visually rich and engaging user experience.

Features and Functionality

True to boAt's tradition of offering innovative products, the Ultima Select is laden with modern features. It includes a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep tracker, delivering a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking capabilities. Further enhancing its functionality, the smartwatch also offers payment QR support, camera and music controls, built-in games, a do not disturb mode, and a find my phone feature.

Battery Life and Pricing

Addressing a common concern among smartwatch users, the Ultima Select promises an impressive 5-day battery life. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available in several color options, including Steel Black, Deep Blue, Cool Grey, and Active Black.

The launch of the boAt Ultima Select follows the company's recent introduction of the Rockerz 255 ANC neckband, further bolstering boAt's position as a key player in the wearable technology market.