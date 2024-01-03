BNP Paribas Recommends ‘Buy’ Call for Ashok Leyland Amid Rising Financial Performance
In the bustling world of the Indian auto sector, Ashok Leyland Ltd., a renowned commercial vehicle manufacturer, has grabbed attention with its promising financial performance. BNP Paribas, the French international banking group, has recommended a ‘buy’ call for Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 220, a significant leap from its current market price of Rs 178.4.
Standing Tall in the Auto Sector
Established in 1948, Ashok Leyland has carved a niche for itself in the auto industry. The company boasts a robust market cap of Rs 52820.93 Crore as of the year ending March 31, 2022. Its key revenue segments span across Commercial Vehicles, Spare Parts & Others, Sale of services, Engine & Gensets, Ferrous Castings, Scrap, Export Incentives, and Other Operating Revenue, demonstrating a diversified business model.
Financial Performance: A Positive Trend
The financial health of Ashok Leyland has shown a promising upward trend. The company’s consolidated total income rose to Rs 11463.03 Crore in the quarter ending September 30, 2023. This marks a 17.75% increase from the previous quarter and a 19.15% rise from the same quarter of the previous year. In addition, the company reported a net profit after tax of Rs 566.35 Crore in the latest quarter, signaling strong financial management.
Ownership Structure: A Balanced Picture
The ownership structure of Ashok Leyland as of September 30, 2023, is balanced between promoters, foreign institutional investors (FIIs), and domestic institutional investors (DIIs). Promoters hold a majority stake of 51.53%, followed by FIIs with 20.21% and DIIs with a 16.5% stake.
However, it’s not all rosy for the company. Ashok Leyland recorded a 10% drop in December 2023 sales, achieving total sales of 16,324 units compared to 18,138 units in December 2022. The decline was seen across Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV), with a 6% and 12% drop respectively. Despite this, the company reported a net profit of Rs 561.01 crore in Q2 FY24, a steep rise from Rs 199.31 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenue from operations jumped 16.6% year on year to Rs 9,638.04 crore in Q2 FY24, hinting at the company’s resilience in the face of challenges.
