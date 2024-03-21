BMW Unveils iX xDrive50 Electric SUV in India: A New Challenger in Luxury EV Segment

German automotive powerhouse BMW has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in India with the launch of the iX xDrive50, setting the stage for intense competition in the luxury EV market. Priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), this new variant is equipped with cutting-edge xDrive50 technology and is positioned as a direct rival to established players like the Audi e-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Porsche Taycan. With bookings now open, BMW aims to capture the imagination of affluent Indian consumers seeking sustainable luxury mobility solutions.

Revolutionizing the Luxury EV Market

The BMW iX xDrive50 emerges as a beacon of innovation and luxury in the burgeoning Indian EV market. This fully electric SUV, introduced as a completely built unit (CBU), boasts a dual-battery setup with a whopping capacity of 111.5 kWh. This enables the iX xDrive50 to offer a remarkable range of up to 635 kms on a single charge, outclassing its sibling, the iX xDrive40, in both power and range. Additionally, the new variant promises exhilarating performance, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds, thanks to its twin electric motor that delivers 515 bhp of power and 765 Nm of peak torque.

Enhanced Charging Capabilities and Design Options

The BMW iX xDrive50 is not just about raw power and extended range; it also focuses on convenience and aesthetics. The SUV supports fast charging, allowing it to recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent within 35 minutes using a 95 kW DC fast charger. For those opting to charge at home, BMW offers a complementary 22 kW charger installation, promising a full recharge in half the time compared to a standard 11 kW AC charger. Moreover, customers can choose from five vibrant exterior color options, including an exclusive BMW Individual Storm Bay Metallic theme, personalizing their luxury EV experience to their taste.

A New Chapter in India's EV Narrative

The introduction of the BMW iX xDrive50 in India marks a significant milestone in the country's EV journey, signaling the increasing appeal of electric mobility in the luxury segment. With its sophisticated technology, superior performance, and exclusive design options, the iX xDrive50 is poised to set new benchmarks and intensify competition among luxury electric SUVs. As the Indian market continues to evolve, BMW's latest offering reaffirms the brand's commitment to leading the charge towards a greener, more sustainable automotive future.