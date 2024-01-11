BMW India's Stance on Import Duty Reductions and New Challenges for Hyundai and Kia

In a recent statement, Vikram Pawah, the President of BMW Group India, has taken a stance against specific concessions for any global brand or technology, following reports that Tesla Inc. is seeking import duty reductions for its electric vehicles (EVs) in India. Pawah highlighted the necessity for a level playing field for all automotive companies, irrespective of whether they are newcomers or veterans in the market.

Equal Opportunities and Tax Rationalization

Pawah acknowledged the current duty structure on Completely Built Units (CBUs) as exorbitant, thereby advocating for tax rationalization across the board. The motive behind this move is to facilitate the adoption and localization of new technologies in the automotive sector. A pivotal point made by Pawah, during this discussion, was the importance of extending this rationalization to two-wheelers, which are currently subjected to a 40% import tax.

The Impact of Lower Duties

Opposing popular belief, Pawah argued that lower duties would not lead to a surge in imports but would instead bolster the country's automotive sector. The primary benefits he mentioned were enabling local demand creation and subsequent export capabilities.

Promising Growth and Future Plans

BMW India, under Pawah's leadership, has shown a commitment to investing in new models, technologies, and product localization, without solely relying on incentives. However, Pawah did note that any available incentives should be accessible to all companies equally. With regards to the company's performance, Pawah reported a 19% increase in BMW's sales in the previous year, along with a noticeable rise in EV sales. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) contributed to 10% of total sales, a figure expected to jump to 25% by 2025. As part of their future plans, BMW India aims to launch 19 new models including fuel-powered cars, electric cars, and motorcycles, in 2024.

On a different note, Hyundai Motor and Kia are grappling with new rules in the US that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. This development poses challenges to their EV ambitions. The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by US President Joe Biden excludes Hyundai and Kia from federal tax credits, impacting their sales in the short term. The South Korean automakers are considering diverse ways to handle the situation, including expressing concerns and pushing for a postponement of the new rules until the completion of the Georgia factory in 2025.