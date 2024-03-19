BMW India Rolls Out 620d M Sport Signature Diesel Variant at Rs. 78.90 Lakh, Expands Luxury Sedan Range

BMW India on Tuesday has launched the 620d M Sport Signature in the country, at a price tag of ₹78.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The German luxury car giant introduces a new diesel powertrain to its 6 Series lineup, previously available in a petrol variant only, marking a significant expansion of its luxury sedan range. The company has announced that bookings for the sedan are now open across all BMW India dealerships nationwide.

Advertisment

Feature-Rich Interior and Exterior

The BMW 620d M Sport Signature sedan is offered in four exterior paint shades: Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey, and Carbon Black. The cabin boasts natural leather Dakota Cognac upholstery with exclusive stitching, enhancing the luxury quotient. Notably, the sedan comes equipped with a pair of large 12.3-inch screens, including a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system powered by the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, using BMW Operating System 7.0. Connectivity features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Additional amenities include a rearview camera with park assist, remote control parking, a wireless charger, and a panoramic sunroof, ensuring a blend of luxury and technology.

Dynamic Performance and Engine Specifications

Advertisment

Under the hood, the BMW 620d M Sport Signature is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine delivers 188 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque, offering a balanced mix of efficiency and performance. The sedan comes with five different driving modes - Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro, and Adaptive, allowing drivers to customize their driving experience. The 620d M Sport Signature accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 7.9 seconds, demonstrating its capability to combine luxury with high performance.

Expanding Choices for Luxury Sedan Buyers

With the introduction of the diesel variant in its 6 Series, BMW India aims to offer more choices to luxury sedan buyers in the country. The BMW 620d M Sport Signature stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to providing a comprehensive range of options catering to diverse customer preferences and driving needs. The launch of this diesel variant signifies BMW's ongoing efforts to diversify its portfolio and reinforce its presence in the luxury car segment in India.

As the BMW 620d M Sport Signature makes its debut in the Indian market, it invites luxury car enthusiasts to experience a blend of performance, comfort, and state-of-the-art technology. This addition to the BMW lineup is poised to attract a broader audience, offering a compelling choice for those seeking the prestige of a luxury sedan combined with the practicality and efficiency of a diesel engine.