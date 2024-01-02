BMC’s Auction of Attached Properties Postponed Amid Legal Challenges

In a complex financial saga involving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the auction of 67 attached properties has been postponed due to unresolved legalities surrounding retrospective tax assessment. This delay comes despite the BMC’s initial steps towards appointing an auctioneer last year.

Retrospective Tax Assessment: A Legal Quagmire

The BMC has been grappling with legal challenges stemming from retrospective tax assessment, a process that has been underway since 2010. Over this period, the municipal body has attached an astounding 3,945 properties, collectively valued at over ₹2,237 crore. However, the last auction the BMC held was in 2012, highlighting the ongoing issues that have put a pause on subsequent auctions.

Supreme Court Directive Adds to the Complexity

Adding to the BMC’s woes, a directive from the Supreme Court has necessitated the revision of capital values for all properties in Mumbai. This directive not only impacts the auction process but also requires the BMC to provide refunds for property taxes paid from 2010 to 2012, based on the Capital Valuation System.

State’s Response Awaited Amid Rising Uncertainty

In an effort to address these issues, the BMC has appealed to the state’s Urban Development department for amendments to the BMC Act. Despite sending a second reminder in November 2023, the BMC has yet to receive a response. In the meantime, provisional bills for the fiscal year 2023-24 are being sent out, adding to the uncertainty for property owners.

As the matter remains unresolved, the auction continues to be on hold. This situation poses a significant challenge for the BMC, as property tax is a vital source of its revenue, accounting for a substantial 24% of its income. The delay in the auction process not only disrupts revenue streams but also casts a shadow over the financial health of the corporation.