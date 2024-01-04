en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

BMC to Transform Vacant Octroi Nakas into Multi-Functional Hubs

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
BMC to Transform Vacant Octroi Nakas into Multi-Functional Hubs

In a significant step towards repurposing unused urban spaces, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a robust plan to transform vacant lands once occupied by Octroi Nakas into multi-functional hubs. Two major locations identified for this ambitious project are the Mankhurd and Dahisar Octroi Nakas, both lying dormant since the abolishment of octroi in 2017.

Project Details and Facilities

As part of this initiative, the BMC intends to develop these areas into bus hubs, commercial and financial centers. The plan encompasses a wide range of facilities including charging and CNG stations, parking spaces, eating establishments, bus bays, inquiry counters, and ticket booking centers. These hubs will not only serve as transit points for long-distance buses but will also provide last-mile connectivity options through various modes of transport including BEST buses, trains, metro, and other private and public vehicles.

Further Developments and Cost Estimates

Going beyond just transit facilities, the BMC is contemplating the addition of affordable transit accommodation and hostel dormitories for working men and women. This multi-pronged approach to urban space utilization is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the bustling city of Mumbai, create new employment opportunities, and generate additional revenue for the BMC. The estimated cost of the project stands around Rs 1500 crore, and the BMC has indicated that it plans to issue the tender for development within the next one or two months.

Space Utilization and Impact

The Dahisar Octroi Naka and Mankhurd Octroi Naka, measuring 18,869 and 29,774 square meters respectively, have been unused for years. The initiative is a significant move towards utilizing these spaces in a productive and functional manner. The broader implication of this move extends beyond just efficient space utilization. By creating these hubs, the BMC will not only generate revenue but also contribute to the city’s overall infrastructure development and provide much-needed relief from traffic congestion.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
5 mins ago
Bihar's Massive Educational Boost: 25,000 Teachers Set to Receive Appointment Letters
In a significant event scheduled for January 13th, Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, will distribute appointment letters to an impressive count of 25,000 candidates. These individuals have successfully passed the second phase of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE), a rigorous screening process administered by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). This event will take place
Bihar's Massive Educational Boost: 25,000 Teachers Set to Receive Appointment Letters
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
10 mins ago
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
University of Jammu Emphasizes Academic Excellence and Infrastructure Development: A Glimpse into the Future
10 mins ago
University of Jammu Emphasizes Academic Excellence and Infrastructure Development: A Glimpse into the Future
Deepshikha Nagpal: A Tale of Bollywood Fame and Personal Struggles
6 mins ago
Deepshikha Nagpal: A Tale of Bollywood Fame and Personal Struggles
Survey by Madilu Education and Rural Development Society to Address Homelessness in Mangaluru
6 mins ago
Survey by Madilu Education and Rural Development Society to Address Homelessness in Mangaluru
Indore Hosts Pulse Mills Machinery Exhibition, Aims to Address Industry Concerns
9 mins ago
Indore Hosts Pulse Mills Machinery Exhibition, Aims to Address Industry Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
17 seconds
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
29 seconds
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
37 seconds
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
55 seconds
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures
1 min
New Mexico Legislature Grapples with Surplus: Balancing Economic Growth and Legislative Measures
Italian Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses
1 min
Italian Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses
Trump's Legal Battles Overwhelm Political Primaries
2 mins
Trump's Legal Battles Overwhelm Political Primaries
The Personal Journey of Jimmy Kimmel's Children and a Medical Breakthrough
2 mins
The Personal Journey of Jimmy Kimmel's Children and a Medical Breakthrough
Trump's Legal Challenges: A Potential Game-Changer in the Upcoming Elections
3 mins
Trump's Legal Challenges: A Potential Game-Changer in the Upcoming Elections
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app