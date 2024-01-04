BMC to Transform Vacant Octroi Nakas into Multi-Functional Hubs

In a significant step towards repurposing unused urban spaces, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a robust plan to transform vacant lands once occupied by Octroi Nakas into multi-functional hubs. Two major locations identified for this ambitious project are the Mankhurd and Dahisar Octroi Nakas, both lying dormant since the abolishment of octroi in 2017.

Project Details and Facilities

As part of this initiative, the BMC intends to develop these areas into bus hubs, commercial and financial centers. The plan encompasses a wide range of facilities including charging and CNG stations, parking spaces, eating establishments, bus bays, inquiry counters, and ticket booking centers. These hubs will not only serve as transit points for long-distance buses but will also provide last-mile connectivity options through various modes of transport including BEST buses, trains, metro, and other private and public vehicles.

Further Developments and Cost Estimates

Going beyond just transit facilities, the BMC is contemplating the addition of affordable transit accommodation and hostel dormitories for working men and women. This multi-pronged approach to urban space utilization is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the bustling city of Mumbai, create new employment opportunities, and generate additional revenue for the BMC. The estimated cost of the project stands around Rs 1500 crore, and the BMC has indicated that it plans to issue the tender for development within the next one or two months.

Space Utilization and Impact

The Dahisar Octroi Naka and Mankhurd Octroi Naka, measuring 18,869 and 29,774 square meters respectively, have been unused for years. The initiative is a significant move towards utilizing these spaces in a productive and functional manner. The broader implication of this move extends beyond just efficient space utilization. By creating these hubs, the BMC will not only generate revenue but also contribute to the city’s overall infrastructure development and provide much-needed relief from traffic congestion.