India

BMC Commissioner Clarifies Confusion Over Property Tax Bills

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:20 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:21 am EST
BMC Commissioner Clarifies Confusion Over Property Tax Bills

Residents of Mumbai have recently voiced bewilderment and anxiety over the property tax invoices that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued. Despite no official increase since 2015 and a postponement of any hike during the Covid-19 epidemic in 2020, the bills showed an apparent rise in property tax rates of between 15% and 20%. This amount was mentioned in a footnote on the bills as “for security/adhoc basis.”

Clarification from BMC Commissioner

Reacting to the public outcry, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal clarified the discrepancy. He explained that the bills contain two figures – ‘bill payable’ and ‘bill amount.’ He assured residents that the ‘bill payable’ amount remains the same as the previous financial year, signifying no rate hike for the current year.

Proposal for Tax Hike Awaits Approval

The Municipal Commissioner also revealed that a proposal seeking an increase in the property tax rates has been submitted to the state government, which is currently under consideration. This proposal could potentially impact future tax bills if approved.

Property Tax: A Major Revenue Source for BMC

Property taxes serve as the second-largest revenue source for BMC, with collections amounting to Rs 5,792 crore in the financial year 2022-23. The largest revenue chunk comes from octroi, amounting to Rs 11,000 crore annually. As such, any changes in property tax rates could significantly impact BMC’s overall revenue collection.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

