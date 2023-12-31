BMC Commissioner Clarifies Confusion Over Property Tax Bills

Residents of Mumbai have recently voiced bewilderment and anxiety over the property tax invoices that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued. Despite no official increase since 2015 and a postponement of any hike during the Covid-19 epidemic in 2020, the bills showed an apparent rise in property tax rates of between 15% and 20%. This amount was mentioned in a footnote on the bills as “for security/adhoc basis.”

Clarification from BMC Commissioner

Reacting to the public outcry, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal clarified the discrepancy. He explained that the bills contain two figures – ‘bill payable’ and ‘bill amount.’ He assured residents that the ‘bill payable’ amount remains the same as the previous financial year, signifying no rate hike for the current year.

Proposal for Tax Hike Awaits Approval

The Municipal Commissioner also revealed that a proposal seeking an increase in the property tax rates has been submitted to the state government, which is currently under consideration. This proposal could potentially impact future tax bills if approved.

Property Tax: A Major Revenue Source for BMC

Property taxes serve as the second-largest revenue source for BMC, with collections amounting to Rs 5,792 crore in the financial year 2022-23. The largest revenue chunk comes from octroi, amounting to Rs 11,000 crore annually. As such, any changes in property tax rates could significantly impact BMC’s overall revenue collection.