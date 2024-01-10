BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry

BlueSmart, an electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing service, is breaking new ground by launching an initiative in partnership with the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) to empower women in the transportation sector. Code-named Project Sakhi, this initiative aims to train 250 women in the Delhi NCR region, equipping them with the skills needed to become adept drivers in the burgeoning EV industry.

Pioneering Partnership for Gender Diversity

This unique collaboration sees ASDC conducting a comprehensive three-month driver training program, while BlueSmart offers insights into the EV industry through informative sessions and inspirational stories shared by their existing women driver partners. The goal is to foster a community of empowered women contributing to sustainable and inclusive urban transport.

Empowering Women with Skills and Employment Opportunities

Upon successful completion of the training program, these women will not only receive ASDC’s Qualification Standards certification but will also be eligible for employment opportunities with BlueSmart. This ensures that they are well-equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the EV industry and have the chance to secure gainful employment.

Motivated by Diversity and Inclusivity

BlueSmart’s co-founder and COO, Anirudh Arun, emphasized that the initiative underscores the company’s commitment to promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the transportation sector. The sentiment was echoed by Arindam Lahiri, CEO of ASDC, who expressed enthusiasm about creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

This initiative, Project Sakhi, marks a significant stride towards creating a sustainable and inclusive urban transport system. It sets a positive precedent for the broader automotive industry, demonstrating that diversity and inclusivity can fuel innovation and growth. It’s not just about empowering women; it’s about enriching the entire industry.