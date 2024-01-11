en English
Business

Blinkit Employees Protest Against Alleged Exploitation and Flat Payout Formula

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Blinkit Employees Protest Against Alleged Exploitation and Flat Payout Formula

In a developing crisis in India’s app-based delivery sector, Blinkit, a prominent player, is embroiled in a controversy over allegations of exploitation of its delivery workers, especially in the Delhi-NCR region. The bone of contention is the company’s flat payout formula, which the workers claim has resulted in arbitrary wage reductions and dismissals.

Escalation of Protests

The simmering discontent among the workforce took a dramatic turn on January 8 when Blinkit employees at Khirki village were reportedly threatened by the store manager for raising wage-related concerns. The following day, the situation spiraled out of control when the company’s management allegedly orchestrated assaults on the protesting workers. The More App Employees Ekta Union (AEEU), which has been at the helm of the protests, contends that the police from the local Malviya Nagar police station were more hostile than helpful, with reports of union leaders being mistreated.

Unheard Grievances

Despite the AEEU’s relentless efforts, the demands of the exploited workers continue to fall on deaf ears. Both the company higher-ups and government authorities have, so far, turned a blind eye to the workers’ plight. According to reports from The Hindu, the newly implemented flat payout rate has had a significant impact on the delivery partners’ earning potential. The previous per order rate ranged from Rs 25 to Rs 32, but the new structure barely allows them to earn up to Rs 1,000 in a grueling 12-hour shift, a drastic reduction from the Rs 2,000 they once made in a 10-hour workday.

Imminent Expansion of Flat Payout Structure

Adding to the workers’ woes, the contentious flat payout structure, already operational in Malviya Nagar, is expected to be rolled out in other areas. The anticipated expansion has further deepened the anxiety among the already agitated workforce and intensified the ongoing protests against the company’s alleged exploitative practices.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

