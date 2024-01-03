en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Black Box Limited: Embarking on a New Chapter of Growth in India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Black Box Limited: Embarking on a New Chapter of Growth in India

In a significant move signaling the rise of India as a hub for digital innovation, Black Box Limited, a global leader in Information & Communications Technology (ICT) solutions, has announced ambitious expansion plans for its operations within the country. The company, renowned for its expertise in Digital Infrastructure—which encompasses connectivity, networks, data centers, modern workplaces, and cybersecurity—has set its sights on capitalizing on the rapid digitalization in India and the escalating demand for data centers.

Accelerated Growth and Expansion

Black Box’s journey has been marked by a remarkable growth trajectory, with revenues soaring from a steady 800 crores to an estimated 7,000 crores in FY 24, following the acquisition of its US counterpart in 2019. The company’s robust team of over 4,000 professionals, spread across 35 countries, has been instrumental in this growth. Today, Black Box is well-positioned in the digital transformation sector, poised to make substantial strides in key markets, including the US, European regions, and the Asia Pacific.

Center of Excellence in Bengaluru

At the heart of Black Box’s expansion strategy is the launch of its Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with advanced R&D labs, command centers, and offshore delivery centers, aims to foster innovation and collaboration within India’s vibrant tech ecosystem. The Center is a testament to Black Box’s commitment to nurturing talent, driving technological advancements, and contributing to India’s digital revolution.

Reaching for the Stars

Black Box is not one to rest on its laurels. With an ambitious revenue target of $2 billion over the next three years, the company is set to undertake a significant recruitment drive in India to bolster its service capabilities and consolidate its market presence. This move is expected to spur double-digit organic growth, propelling Black Box onto the global stage as a leading force in digital transformation.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Realme's Strategic Shift: From Opportunity-Oriented to Brand-Oriented

By Rafia Tasleem

SolarWinds Forecasts AI, ML, and Automation as Key IT Trends for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Bank of Russia Revolutionizes Fast Payment System With Free Transfers and Cashback

By BNN Correspondents

Dubai Brews Up a Storm with World of Coffee 2024 Event

By Hadeel Hashem

West Midlands Businesses Optimistic for 2024, Focus on Productivity: L ...
@Business · 2 mins
West Midlands Businesses Optimistic for 2024, Focus on Productivity: L ...
heart comment 0
realme Commemorates 5th Anniversary with a Strategic Shift Towards ‘Brand-Oriented’ Approach

By Dil Bar Irshad

realme Commemorates 5th Anniversary with a Strategic Shift Towards 'Brand-Oriented' Approach
realme Celebrates Milestones, Announces Strategic Shift and New Vision ‘Make it real’

By Dil Bar Irshad

realme Celebrates Milestones, Announces Strategic Shift and New Vision 'Make it real'
Indian Businessman Accused of Impersonating CIA Operative in International Scam

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Businessman Accused of Impersonating CIA Operative in International Scam
NIRAS Group Acquires Lorien Engineering Solutions in Strategic Move

By Dil Bar Irshad

NIRAS Group Acquires Lorien Engineering Solutions in Strategic Move
Latest Headlines
World News
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists 'Funding Key to Border Protection'
1 min
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists 'Funding Key to Border Protection'
Earl Caldwell: A Journalist's Fight for Freedom and Integrity
1 min
Earl Caldwell: A Journalist's Fight for Freedom and Integrity
LCCI Responds to President Tinubu's New Year's Address: Praises and Concerns
1 min
LCCI Responds to President Tinubu's New Year's Address: Praises and Concerns
Killarney Legion GAA Club Nears Executive Team Completion, Calls for Volunteers
2 mins
Killarney Legion GAA Club Nears Executive Team Completion, Calls for Volunteers
Jody Morris Speaks Out on 'Harsh' Dismissal from Chelsea, Praises Successor Tuchel
2 mins
Jody Morris Speaks Out on 'Harsh' Dismissal from Chelsea, Praises Successor Tuchel
Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict
Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan
2 mins
Australian Pace Bowlers Dominate in Recent Test Match Against Pakistan
Thrills and Spills: Czechia, U.S., Finland, and Sweden Advance to World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinals
2 mins
Thrills and Spills: Czechia, U.S., Finland, and Sweden Advance to World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinals
Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation
2 mins
Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
17 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
21 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
51 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app