Black Box Limited: Embarking on a New Chapter of Growth in India

In a significant move signaling the rise of India as a hub for digital innovation, Black Box Limited, a global leader in Information & Communications Technology (ICT) solutions, has announced ambitious expansion plans for its operations within the country. The company, renowned for its expertise in Digital Infrastructure—which encompasses connectivity, networks, data centers, modern workplaces, and cybersecurity—has set its sights on capitalizing on the rapid digitalization in India and the escalating demand for data centers.

Accelerated Growth and Expansion

Black Box’s journey has been marked by a remarkable growth trajectory, with revenues soaring from a steady 800 crores to an estimated 7,000 crores in FY 24, following the acquisition of its US counterpart in 2019. The company’s robust team of over 4,000 professionals, spread across 35 countries, has been instrumental in this growth. Today, Black Box is well-positioned in the digital transformation sector, poised to make substantial strides in key markets, including the US, European regions, and the Asia Pacific.

Center of Excellence in Bengaluru

At the heart of Black Box’s expansion strategy is the launch of its Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with advanced R&D labs, command centers, and offshore delivery centers, aims to foster innovation and collaboration within India’s vibrant tech ecosystem. The Center is a testament to Black Box’s commitment to nurturing talent, driving technological advancements, and contributing to India’s digital revolution.

Reaching for the Stars

Black Box is not one to rest on its laurels. With an ambitious revenue target of $2 billion over the next three years, the company is set to undertake a significant recruitment drive in India to bolster its service capabilities and consolidate its market presence. This move is expected to spur double-digit organic growth, propelling Black Box onto the global stage as a leading force in digital transformation.