BJP OBC Morcha President, K Laxman Honors Savitribai Phule, Links Her Legacy to Current Women’s Empowerment Initiatives

On a day of reverence in Hyderabad, BJP OBC Morcha national president, K Laxman, honored the legacy of Savitribai Phule, the trailblazer of women’s education in India. Laxman acknowledged Phule’s immense contributions to society, heralding her as a role model for her tireless fight against deep-seated social injustices, such as the discrimination meted out to widows and the abhorrent practice of infanticide.

Phule’s Legacy of Social Reform and Empowerment

Laxman underscored the sweeping social reforms and empowerment initiatives that Phule championed during her lifetime. He drew attention to her relentless advocacy for women’s education, her defiance of caste discrimination, and her active role in combating gender inequality. Phule’s courageous endeavors not only challenged the status quo but also laid the foundation for a more equitable society.

Linking Phule’s Legacy to Modern India

In commemorating Phule’s legacy, Laxman drew parallels with the current administration’s efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bolster women’s advancement in diverse sectors, including education, medicine, and politics. He drew attention to the increased representation of women in the Indian government, with women now holding high-ranking positions such as the Union Finance Minister, serving in the Union Cabinet, and being appointed as governors.

Women in Defence and Space

Laxman mentioned women’s active participation in the defense and space sectors, a significant stride towards gender equality. He emphasized that these accomplishments are a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting women’s empowerment, a principle deeply rooted in Phule’s philosophy.

Financial Support Measures for Women

Laxman also referred to the financial support measures implemented by the government, such as providing interest-free loans for women. He underscored the abolition of Triple Talaq, a decision that aimed at empowering Muslim women by providing them with greater freedom and protection under the law. This move, he stated, is a reflection of the government’s dedication to upholding the rights of all women, irrespective of their religious affiliations, further resonating with Phule’s ethos of equality and justice.