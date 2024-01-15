BITSAT 2024 Registration Commences: Key Dates, Fees, and Eligibility

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has commenced registration for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024. The BITSAT 2024 is an entrance test for numerous programs offered by the renowned institute. The registration window, accessible via the official BITS admission website, will remain open until April 11.

Application Process and Eligibility

Candidates will have an opportunity to edit their applications between April 15 and April 19. They are required to have passed their 12th-grade exams with subjects specific to the program they are applying for. For most programs, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) are the requisite subjects. For the B. Pharm program, candidates need to have studied either Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) or PCM, along with proficiency in English.

Application Fees and Test Sessions

The application fees for BITSAT 2024 vary depending on the candidate’s choice of sessions and their gender. The fee for appearing in both sessions is INR 5400 for male candidates and INR 4400 for female candidates. If a candidate opts to appear in only one session, the fee is INR 3400 for males and INR 2900 for females. An additional fee is levied if candidates choose to appear in the second session post having appeared in the first.

BITSAT 2024 Schedule

The BITSAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from May 21 to May 26, 2024, and Session 2 from June 22 to June 26, 2024. This gives candidates flexibility in choosing their preferred timeline to sit for the test. By offering the choice of two sessions, BITS Pilani ensures that candidates have ample opportunity to perform their best.