BITS Pilani Announces BITSAT 2024 Registration: Key Dates and Details

In a recent announcement, the Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has begun accepting applications for its 2024 BITS Admission Test (BITSAT). The deadline for application submissions is April 11. Aspiring students can fill out their applications on the official BITS admissions website, bitsadmission.com.

Dates to Remember

Applicants have the chance to revise their applications from April 15 to April 19. The BITSAT 2024 examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session is scheduled to take place from May 21-26, while the second session will run from June 22-26.

Eligibility Requirements

For admission to programs other than B. Pharm, candidates are required to have completed their 12th-grade examinations with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM), and demonstrate proficiency in English. For B. Pharm admissions, the subjects required are Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB). However, candidates with a PCM background are also welcome to apply.

Application Fees

The application fees for BITSAT 2024 vary based on the candidate’s gender and the number of sessions they opt to appear for. A male candidate appearing for both sessions will be charged INR 5400, and a female candidate INR 4400. To appear only in Session 1, male candidates are required to pay INR 3400 and female candidates INR 2900. If a candidate decides to add Session 2 at a later date, an additional fee of INR 2000 for males and INR 1500 for females is applicable. The fees for only appearing in Session 2 are the same as for Session 1.

Candidates must visit the official BITS admissions website to fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, submit the application, and print out the form for future reference.