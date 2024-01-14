en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil Assumes New Role as Administrator of the Eparchy of Shamshabad

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil Assumes New Role as Administrator of the Eparchy of Shamshabad

In a significant ecclesiastical reshuffle, Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil has been chosen as the new administrator of the Eparchy of Shamshabad. This decision comes in the wake of Bishop Raphael Thattil’s elevation to Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church. The selection of Bishop Kollamparambil was finalised in a Synod meeting at St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, presided over by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil.

A Veteran Shepherd for the Flock

Prior to this new appointment, Bishop Kollamparambil had been serving as the auxiliary bishop of Shamshabad since August 25, 2022. In addition to his duties as auxiliary bishop, he also had taken on the responsibilities of a protosyncellus. In his new capacity as administrator, Bishop Kollamparambil will be entrusted with the helm of the Eparchy until a new bishop is officially appointed.

A Journey of Faith and Service

Born in 1955 in Chennad, Kottayam, Bishop Kollamparambil began his journey towards priesthood at the Good Shepherd Minor Seminary in Pala. His priestly formation saw completion at the St Thomas Apostolic Seminary in Vadavathoor. His dedication, coupled with his deep understanding of the faith, has guided him through the years of his ecclesiastical service.

A New Era for the Syro-Malabar Church

The appointment of Bishop Kollamparambil marks a new chapter in the history of the Syro-Malabar Church. His leadership, backed by his rich ecclesiastical experience, is expected to guide the Eparchy of Shamshabad through this transitional period. The community looks forward to his tenure with hope and faith, as they navigate the future under his stewardship.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
40 seconds ago
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India
Continental, a global automotive solutions provider, has expanded its India portfolio with the introduction of Cross Contact HT tyres. Specifically designed for sedans and SUVs, these tyres promise to deliver superior performance in both on-road and off-road conditions, tailored to tackle the challenging terrain of Indian roads. Catering to the Aftermarket Space Although Continental’s presence
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
2 mins ago
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
3 mins ago
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
Lottery Vendor, Roadside Eatery Owner Invited to Republic Day Parade; Girl from Slum Turns IAS Officer
56 seconds ago
Lottery Vendor, Roadside Eatery Owner Invited to Republic Day Parade; Girl from Slum Turns IAS Officer
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
2 mins ago
Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
2 mins ago
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide
Latest Headlines
World News
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
40 seconds
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
1 min
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
1 min
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
1 min
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
2 mins
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
2 mins
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
2 mins
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
2 mins
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
2 mins
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app