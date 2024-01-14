Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil Assumes New Role as Administrator of the Eparchy of Shamshabad

In a significant ecclesiastical reshuffle, Bishop Joseph Kollamparambil has been chosen as the new administrator of the Eparchy of Shamshabad. This decision comes in the wake of Bishop Raphael Thattil’s elevation to Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church. The selection of Bishop Kollamparambil was finalised in a Synod meeting at St Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, presided over by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil.

A Veteran Shepherd for the Flock

Prior to this new appointment, Bishop Kollamparambil had been serving as the auxiliary bishop of Shamshabad since August 25, 2022. In addition to his duties as auxiliary bishop, he also had taken on the responsibilities of a protosyncellus. In his new capacity as administrator, Bishop Kollamparambil will be entrusted with the helm of the Eparchy until a new bishop is officially appointed.

A Journey of Faith and Service

Born in 1955 in Chennad, Kottayam, Bishop Kollamparambil began his journey towards priesthood at the Good Shepherd Minor Seminary in Pala. His priestly formation saw completion at the St Thomas Apostolic Seminary in Vadavathoor. His dedication, coupled with his deep understanding of the faith, has guided him through the years of his ecclesiastical service.

A New Era for the Syro-Malabar Church

The appointment of Bishop Kollamparambil marks a new chapter in the history of the Syro-Malabar Church. His leadership, backed by his rich ecclesiastical experience, is expected to guide the Eparchy of Shamshabad through this transitional period. The community looks forward to his tenure with hope and faith, as they navigate the future under his stewardship.