Bisharlang Pyngrope Appointed as Secretary for East Khasi Hills by TSSDA: A Boon for Sports in the Region

Bisharlang Pyngrope, a dedicated teacher hailing from Mawlyngngad village, has been appointed as the Secretary for East Khasi Hills by the Talent Search Sports Development Association (TSSDA). Not new to the world of sports, Pyngrope holds the position of General Secretary at the Mawlyngngad Sports Social & Cultural Club, a testament to his long-standing commitment to sports promotion.

TSSDA: A Catalyst in Sports Development

The mission of TSSDA is to identify and nurture talent in the field of sports. This Patna-based organization, although referred to as an association, operates more like a private company. Its primary objectives include providing aspiring athletes with coaching, organizing camps and events, and facilitating international exposure. Furthermore, the TSSDA also extends financial support to athletes, fostering a conducive environment for sports development.

Pyngrope: An Advocate for Sports and Education

Pyngrope's dedication to sports, particularly football, is evident in his work. Recognized for his contributions to education, he is equally committed to honing the football skills of players, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. His new role with TSSDA is expected to deepen his involvement in sports development and promotion.

Shillong to Welcome a New Football Coaching Center

Pyngrope's commitment to sports promotion extends beyond his role at TSSDA. He is actively involved in establishing a new football coaching center in Shillong in collaboration with Stadium FC of Bangalore. This new initiative is an opportunity for young talents to train and improve their football skills, further enriching the region's sports sector.

Pyngrope's appointment as the Secretary for East Khasi Hills by the TSSDA and his involvement with the new coaching center signal a promising future for sports, particularly football, in the region. It's a testament to the potential for growth and development in the region's sports sector, and a beacon of hope for young, emerging talents.