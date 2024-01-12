Bird Population Soars by 27% at Kaziranga National Park: Waterbird Census Reveals

The 5th Waterbird Census at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, India, has painted an optimistic picture of avian biodiversity, recording a remarkable 27% increase in bird population. With 84,839 birds counted this year, a significant rise from 66,776 in the previous year, the census has underscored the park’s ecological importance on a global scale.

Citizens and Experts Join Hands for Conservation

The census, conducted over January 9-10, 2023, spanned across 115 water bodies within the park’s three divisions. The event, inaugurated by Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, saw participation from numerous bird experts, forest staff, and volunteers. With over 30 organizations involved, the census marked itself as a significant citizen science initiative, reflecting a collective commitment towards biodiversity conservation.

A Peek into the Avian Wealth of Kaziranga

The Eastern Assam Wildlife Division reported the highest count for a single species with 13,084 Bar-headed Geese at Sohola Beel. The highest overall bird count came from Rowmari Beel under Nagaon Wildlife Division, with 19,301 individuals, primarily Northern Pintails. In the Bishwanath Wildlife Division, the Dipora Area took the lead with a count of 2,727 birds.

Wetlands: The Heart of Avian Biodiversity

The census included wetlands both inside and adjacent to the reserve, reinforcing their global ecological importance for waterbirds. Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its biodiversity boasting over 500 bird species, is an Important Bird Area recognized by the Bombay Natural History Society and BirdLife International. This year’s census reaffirms the significance of Kaziranga as a vital habitat for both local and migratory waterbirds, cementing its status as a globally important biodiversity hotspot.