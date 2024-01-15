Bird Injuries During Uttarayan Festival: Ahmedabad Trust Steps Up to Aid Recovery

The festival of Uttarayan in Gujarat, known for its vibrant kite flying, has been marred by a distressing side effect: over 1000 birds were reported injured in a single day due to the use of sharp kite strings, or manjhas. This has led to the Ahmedabad Jeevdaya Trust, a local animal welfare organization, establishing a dedicated center for the treatment of these injured birds.

Rescue Operation and Treatment

The centre, run by a team of more than 500 volunteers, has been working tirelessly to nurse these feathered victims back to health. This dedicated group comprises school and college students, who have committed their time and effort in providing immediate medical attention to the injured birds. The center is equipped with operating theaters and intensive care units, where the birds receive the necessary medical attention. The species affected range from pigeons and crows to vultures and other larger birds.

Protective Measures and Awareness Campaigns

In response to the issue, the Ahmedabad Jeevdaya Trust has been at the forefront of the Save Birds campaign. The campaign’s primary goal is to raise awareness about the issue and promote the use of bird-friendly manjhas, which are designed to minimize harm to birds during the kite flying festival. The Trust’s efforts are complemented by the State government of Gujarat’s Karuna Abhiyan initiative, which involves more than 900 treatment centers, 700 doctors, and 7700 volunteers dedicated to rescuing and treating birds injured by kite strings during the festival.

A Surgeon’s Perspective

Dr. Hardik Vankar, a veterinary surgeon involved in the treatment process, shared insights into the scale of the problem. According to Dr. Vankar, approximately 2000 birds were injured daily during the Uttarayan festival last year. The numbers underscore the urgent need for a concerted effort to protect these innocent creatures from the unintended consequences of a celebrated tradition.