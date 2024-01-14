Bio-Mining Nears Completion in Chennai’s Pallikaranai Marshland, But Concerns Linger

There’s a ray of hope for the residents of Pallikaranai Marshland, Chennai, who have been grappling with the repercussions of persistent garbage dumping for over three decades. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is on the brink of concluding the bio-mining of legacy waste from the Perungudi landfill, the first step towards reclaiming the beleaguered area. However, the proposed future use of the recovered land, including an eco-park and other projects, have raised eyebrows among locals regarding their potential impact on the marshland’s fragile ecosystem.

The Concerns about the Eco-Park

A Francis, the president of a local resident association, argued that the planned eco-park might alter the marshland’s character and undermine its water retention capacity. The eco-park, which comprises walkways and play areas, carries an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore, as announced by Minister KN Nehru in the Assembly for Rs 50 crore. While public consultations on the eco-park have been delayed, the Corporation has shown readiness to entertain public feedback.

The Groundwater Challenge

Moreover, the groundwater near the dumping yard is heavily polluted, prompting calls for a more comprehensive extraction of waste beneath the ground to enhance water quality. Besides, the civic body is contemplating the erection of waste treatment plants on other sections of the reclaimed land, a move that has been met with resistance from both environmentalists and resident associations. They insist that the marshland should be left in its natural form, given its crucial role as a biodiversity haven and natural flood barrier.

Fate Hangs in the Balance

As the bio-mining project speeds towards its anticipated completion in June 2024, the GCC has yet to secure permission from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for the other proposed projects. This oversight has resulted in fines for environmental infringements. The GCC contends that no such permission is required due to its ownership of the land. It’s worth noting that the GCC has already transferred 445 acres of marshland to the State Forest Department, leaving 225 acres under its jurisdiction. The ongoing engagement with the public and experts on the marshland’s destiny is a crucial part of the ongoing dialogue.