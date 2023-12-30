Billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani’s Local Train Journey Sparks Viral Sensation

In a rare display of simplicity amidst the world of high-profile tycoons, Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group, swapped his usual means of transport for a local train ride in Mumbai. The 73-year-old billionaire aimed to beat the city’s notorious traffic and maximize time efficiency.

Unanticipated Viral Stardom

As Hiranandani embarked on this uncommon journey, he documented his experience on Instagram. The video swiftly took off, amassing nearly seven million views, catapulting the real estate magnate into an unanticipated viral stardom. The video featured Hiranandani waiting at the platform, boarding an AC coach to Ulhasnagar, a city in Maharashtra’s Thane district, and interacting with fellow passengers along the route.

Public Response: Praise and Criticism

The response to Hiranandani’s video was a mixed bag of reactions. A significant number of social media users lauded the billionaire for his down-to-earth demeanor and willingness to experience the daily commute of millions of Mumbaikars. They viewed his actions as an emblematic gesture, setting an example for other industry leaders to be more relatable and grounded.

However, despite the wave of positivity, some sharp-eyed viewers pointed out a critical misstep. Hiranandani was seen using the handicapped coach, a section of the train specifically reserved for individuals with physical disabilities, pregnant women, and cancer patients. This oversight invited criticism and sparked a debate about etiquette and respect for rules, regardless of one’s social standing.

Embedded Advertisements and Market Speculations

Interestingly, the news piece featuring Hiranandani’s viral video also included a series of advertisements for various financial services, stock market investments, and credit score checks. It concluded with a speculative question about the stock market’s performance on the last trading day of the year, subtly weaving in economic forecasts amidst the viral sensation.