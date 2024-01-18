Bihar's Rural Heroes: Akash Kumar & Anil Triumph in BPSC 68th CCE

Two sons of the soil from West Champaran, Bihar, have etched their names in the annals of success stories emerging from the oft-ignored rural heartlands of India. The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recently announced the results of the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), and among the achievers are Akash Kumar and Anil, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards civil service.

Akash Kumar: A Beacon of Hope from Dumdumwa

Akash Kumar, hailing from the tiny village of Dumdumwa, clinched the 9th rank in the fiercely competitive BPSC examination. With this accomplishment, he has ensured his entry into the Bihar Education Service. Born into a humble family with his father tilling the fields and his mother managing the household, Akash, the eldest of four brothers, has always been a beacon of hope for his family's future.

Despite the limited resources, Akash pursued his education in local schools before graduating from the prestigious Banaras Hindu University. His achievement is a testament to the power of dedication, hard work, and the transformative potential of education, especially when it is pursued against the odds.

Anil: The Persevering Prodigy of Bettiah

Another torchbearer from the district of Bettiah is Anil, who secured his position as a Revenue Officer in the BPSC exam. Anil's journey, too, is characterized by perseverance and tenacity. Completing his education in local schools and later graduating from Diksha Magadh University, Anil had previously cleared the 67th BPSC exam and was appointed as a Labour Enforcement Officer.

This accomplishment, however, did not deter him from aiming higher. His constant pursuit of excellence has now landed him a coveted position as a Revenue Officer, validating his indefatigable spirit.

BPSC 68th CCE: A Snapshot

The BPSC interviews for the 68th CCE were conducted from January 8 to 15. Out of the 867 candidates who qualified for the main interviews, 812 appeared, and 332 cleared the exam. Candidates can check their results on the official BPSC website, marking an end to the nerve-wracking wait.

The success stories of Akash and Anil serve as a testament to the power of perseverance and a beacon of hope for many young aspirants in Bihar and beyond. It is a reminder that no dream is too big, and no effort is too small when it comes to shaping one's destiny, especially in the face of adversity.