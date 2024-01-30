Bihar Vidhan Sabha Initiates Recruitment Drive for Multiple Vacancies

In a significant move for job seekers, the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has kickstarted the online application process for an array of job positions. These include Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Care Taker, Junior Clerk, Reporter, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Library Attendant, and various Office Attendants. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a substantial total of 109 vacancies.

A Window of Opportunity

Interested and eligible candidates are invited to apply for these positions through the Bihar Vidhan Sabha's official website, vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. The application window remains open until February 15, 2024, granting potential applicants a decent duration to prepare and apply. It is crucial to note that the application process is strictly online, and no offline forms or applications will be entertained.

Eligibility, Age Limit, and More

Candidates are urged to refer to the official notifications for comprehensive information on vacancy distribution, mandatory educational qualifications, age limits, and other significant application details before applying. The age limit varies from 18 to 37 years, depending on the post, and the essential educational qualifications and pay scale also differ according to the specific post.

The Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam and a skill test, culminating in a merit list. The application fee varies for different categories and can only be paid online. This recruitment initiative by the Bihar Vidhan Sabha presents a golden opportunity for job seekers to secure a position in one of the esteemed government institutions of the state.