Bihar Government to Conduct Real-Time Studies to Identify Sources of Air Pollution

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Bihar Government to Conduct Real-Time Studies to Identify Sources of Air Pollution

In a decisive move towards environmental conservation, the Bihar government has unveiled plans to carry out a real-time apportionment study to pinpoint the sources of air pollution in Muzaffarpur and Gaya. The two cities hold significant clout in the state’s urban fabric, and this initiative underlines the government’s commitment to improving air quality within their precincts.

Identifying the Culprits of Pollution

The impending study, designed to scrutinize the seasonal mass concentration levels of PM2.5 and PM10, will be spearheaded by the Indian Institutes of Technology in Delhi and Patna. The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) is in the process of finalizing Memoranda of Understanding for these studies. The primary objective of the real-time source apportionment studies is to isolate the key contributors to air pollution, such as vehicle emissions, industrial discharges, dust, and biomass burning, and consequently, implement suitable preventive measures.

A Cross-State Endeavour

The initiative comes in response to the listing of Muzaffarpur, Gaya, and the state capital, Patna, among the 122 non-attainment cities concerning air pollution patterns. A parallel study is currently being conducted in Patna by the Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development at Banaras Hindu University, with completion expected by September 2024.

National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)

All these studies are components of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), an initiative aimed at curbing air pollution in cities falling short of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). The studies will also probe the toxicological repercussions of air pollutants on human health and assess contributions from river bed materials and road dust.

Comprehensive Measures to Combat Pollution

Alongside these studies, the BSPCB collaborates with various departments to downplay air pollution. Measures include covering construction materials during transit, fostering green belts, endorsing electric vehicles, and employing smog guns to control dust levels. The persistent high aerosol loading in the Indo-Gangetic plain is also highlighted as a contributory factor to air pollution in the region.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

