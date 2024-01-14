en English
Bihar Government Sets World Record With Massive Teacher Recruitment Drive

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
Bihar Government Sets World Record With Massive Teacher Recruitment Drive

In an unprecedented move, the Bihar government has set an alleged world record by appointing over 200,000 teachers within a mere span of 70 days. This massive recruitment drive, spearheaded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, aimed to bolster the educational employment sector in the region.

Historic Recruitment Drive

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, announced this significant milestone on January 13. The gargantuan feat was accomplished in two phases, with the government hiring 120,000 teachers in the first phase and an additional 96,000 in the second. Yadav described the distribution of appointment letters to teachers in Bihar as historic and credited Nitish Kumar for the achievement.

Aiming to Enhance Education

The Bihar government conducted the recruitment examination via the Bihar Public Service Commission, with the primary intent to enhance the condition of government schools. This initiative was welcomed by education experts who anticipate an improvement in the quality of education in the state. The state government has since claimed to have achieved an impressive teacher-student ratio of 1:5. Among the newly appointed teachers, 51 are women, and a handful are from other states, further diversifying the teaching body.

Political Tensions Arise

However, this achievement has not been without controversy. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has expressed displeasure with its ally Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) for neglecting to give due credit in government advertisements relating to the Bihar employment drive. Despite the political tensions, the Bihar government’s recruitment drive stands as a testament to its commitment to education.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

