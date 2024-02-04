Bihar CM Announces Incubation Centre at NIT Patna's Centenary Celebration

The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, graced the centenary celebration of the Bihar College of Engineering (BCE), now known as the National Institute of Technology Patna (NIT-P). The occasion was marked by an announcement that could potentially transform the institution’s innovation landscape—an incubation centre within the NIT campus.

Incubation Centre: A New Dawn for NIT Patna

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the incubation centre, promising that funds for the project would be released within a week. This initiative is expected to provide an impetus to the entrepreneurial spirit of the students, offering a platform for the birth of cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

Patna Medical College and Hospital: Expanding Health Infrastructure

During his address, Nitish Kumar also shed light on the progress of the Patna Medical College and Hospital, stating that the facility will house 5,462 beds. A significant portion of the project is nearing completion, and the entire establishment is expected to be fully operational within two years.

Past and Present: Nitish Kumar’s Tryst with NIT Patna

As an alumnus, Nitish Kumar fondly recollected his days as a student at the institute, sharing anecdotes from over 50 years ago, including his participation in student union elections. He reflected on the tremendous growth of the institute, from a modest 500 students during his time to a bustling hub of 5,000 students today. The Chief Minister credited his tenure as a minister in the Atal government for advocating the transition of BCE to an NIT, which was instrumental in the institute’s transformation.

The centenary event also coincided with the annual alumni meet organized by the BCE-NIT Patna Alumni Society, forging a stronger bond between the institution and its past students, and paving the way for future collaborations.