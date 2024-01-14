Bigg Boss Malayalam Alumni Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind Welcome Second Child

Actress and anchor Pearle Maaney and actor Srinish Aravind, a beloved couple in the Malayalam entertainment industry, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, into their family. The news, announced joyfully on their respective social media accounts, has filled their fans and well-wishers with joy. The couple first met and bonded during their participation in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1, a bond that has since grown into a strong marriage and a blossoming family.

A Journey from Bigg Boss to Parenthood

The couple’s journey started in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1, where they were both participants. It was here that their relationship began, a relationship that some speculated was a strategy for the reality show. However, the couple proved these speculations wrong when they tied the knot in 2019. They had a flash wedding ceremony in Aluva Chowvarapally and a traditional Hindu marriage at Srinish’s home in Palakkad, marking the beginning of their marital journey.

Cherishing the Joys of Parenthood

This is the second child for the couple. Their first child, daughter Nila, was born on May 21, 2021, and is endearingly known as ‘Nilu Baby’ on social media platforms. Pearle Maaney has been actively sharing her journey of motherhood and pregnancy with her followers, cherishing each moment and expressing her joy and the preciousness of the experience. The arrival of their second daughter has added another layer of joy to their lives.

Celebrations and Blessings

Fans and well-wishers have been expressing their congratulations and blessings to the family on the arrival of their newest member. The couple has expressed their gratitude for the love and support they received during this joyous moment, signifying the strong bond they share with their fans. The news of their second child’s arrival has underscored the couple’s journey from reality show participants to beloved parents, a journey they have shared openly with their followers.