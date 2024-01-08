en English
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Intervenes Amidst Controversy, Seven Contestants Face Elimination

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:15 am EST
Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Intervenes Amidst Controversy, Seven Contestants Face Elimination

In the exhilarating world of reality television, events took an unexpected turn in the Bigg Boss house during its 17th season. Recent happenings have been the talk of the town, causing a ripple of excitement and uncertainty amongst viewers and media outlets alike.

Boiling Point in the Bigg Boss House

The week bore witness to a heated exchange between contestants Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar. A verbal feud escalated to a physical level when Abhishek, in a fit of rage, slapped Samarth, prompting a whirlwind of reactions within the house and beyond.

Salman Khan’s Intervention

The incident didn’t escape the keen eyes of the show’s host, Salman Khan. Known for his straight-shooting approach, he intervened, shedding light on the provocative tactics employed by Samarth and Isha. In an unprecedented move, Salman decided to give Abhishek another chance in the competition, emphasizing the importance of fair play.

Elimination Threat Looms

As a consequence of the recent upheavals, the dynamics within the Bigg Boss house have shifted dramatically. Seven contestants, including Samarth and Isha, now stand on the precipice of elimination in the 13th week of the show. The tension is palpable, and the question on everyone’s lips is – who will be the next to leave the Bigg Boss house?

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

