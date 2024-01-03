en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal Alleges Unfair Eviction, Mental Harassment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal Alleges Unfair Eviction, Mental Harassment

Reality show contestant Anurag Dobhal, recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 17, has lashed out at the show’s makers, accusing them of unfair eviction and mental harassment. In a detailed interview post his eviction, Dobhal shed light on his experiences on the show, which included a controversial ‘walk of shame’ activity.

Claims of Mental Harassment

Dobhal revealed that he was subjected to a ‘walk of shame’ because he supposedly disrespected the show. This involved the entire house chanting ‘shame’ at him, an incident that Dobhal suspects may not be aired. The YouTuber has also taken to Instagram to express his grievances, hinting at an ‘ugly game’ by the makers leading to his eviction.

‘Unfair’ Eviction

The nature of Dobhal’s eviction has raised eyebrows, as it occurred after a nomination task where the current and former captains were given the power to nominate contestants for eviction. The majority of the housemates voted for Dobhal’s eviction, leading to his departure from the show.

Scared of Winning?

In his social media posts, Dobhal has further suggested that the show’s makers were ‘scared’ of him, indicating that he could have emerged as the winner if not for his premature eviction. The claim raises questions about the dynamics of reality shows and their fairness in contestant treatment.

Arts & Entertainment India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

