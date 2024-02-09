Bhuntar Airport Expansion: A Beacon of Hope for Himachal Pradesh Tourism

In the heart of Himachal Pradesh, nestled amidst the majestic Himalayas, lies the quaint Bhuntar Airport. A strategic gateway to the picturesque regions of Kullu and Lahaul, this airport has now been granted clearance under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) by the Indian government. The approval, announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, paves the way for the expansion of the airport, a move that promises to significantly boost tourism and the local economy.

A Strategic Expansion

The expansion of Bhuntar Airport is a meticulously planned initiative aimed at widening the airport to accommodate larger aircraft. This will not only increase the footfall of tourists but also ensure that the airport adheres to the regulatory standards set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), thereby enhancing safety measures.

The Chief Minister emphasized the operational direct flights connecting Amritsar to Kullu, which will work in tandem with the airport's expansion. This synergy is expected to cater to the increased demand for air travel, thereby contributing to the growth of the tourism industry, a mainstay of the state's economy.

Tourism: The Economic Lifeline

The expansion of Bhuntar Airport is a strategic step towards enhancing the state's tourism infrastructure. The government of Himachal Pradesh has allocated a budget of Rs 3,000 crore to promote tourism and is aiming to attract over five crore tourists annually.

The Chief Minister highlighted the potential of the tourism sector in the state, stating, "The expansion of Bhuntar Airport is a crucial step towards providing better connectivity and fostering economic growth. We are committed to promoting tourism in a sustainable manner, and this expansion is a testament to our commitment."

A New Chapter Awaits

As Bhuntar Airport embarks on this new chapter, the anticipation is palpable. The expansion is expected to create numerous job opportunities, improve infrastructure, and boost the local economy. For the people of Himachal Pradesh, this is not just an expansion of an airport; it's a beacon of hope and a symbol of progress.

With the forest clearance secured, the stage is set for the expansion of Bhuntar Airport. As larger aircraft touch down on its expanded runway, the regions of Kullu and Lahaul will welcome a new wave of tourists, ushering in an era of growth and prosperity. The echoes of the Himalayas will now reach further, and the enchanting beauty of Himachal Pradesh will be within closer reach for travelers from around the globe.