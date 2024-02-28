Bhubaneswar Shines on National Science Day: Local Innovations, Indigenous Technologies Spotlighted

In an impressive showcase of indigenous innovation and scientific prowess, Bhubaneswar became the epicenter of National Science Day celebrations, focusing on the theme 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'. This significant event brought to light the pivotal role of local innovations in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, while also paying tribute to the contributions of Indian scientists across various disciplines.

Empowering Indigenous Technologies

At the heart of the celebration, the Institute of Physics commemorated its Golden Jubilee with an 'Open Day' that offered the public a rare glimpse into the world of scientific research through demonstrations, lab visits, and poster presentations. Simultaneously, the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) extended its outreach beyond its main campus to five additional locations across Odisha, aiming to bridge the gap between scientific advancements and public understanding. These initiatives underscored the essence of this year's theme by promoting the accessibility and applicability of science in everyday life.

Engaging the Youth in Science

The Regional Science Centre took a hands-on approach by organizing workshops and lectures designed to ignite a passion for science among students. Over 200 young minds participated in these events, reflecting a growing interest in scientific inquiry and innovation within the community. It was a testament to the belief that engaging the youth in science is crucial for fostering a culture of curiosity and problem-solving, which are essential for national development.

Spotlight on Local Innovations

Parallel celebrations echoed the theme of indigenous technologies across the country, with the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) in Upper Shillong and the Department of Bio-resources at the University of Kashmir introducing initiatives like the medicinal and aromatic plants’ database. These events not only celebrated scientific achievements but also highlighted the importance of leveraging local bioresources and traditional knowledge for sustainable development and economic growth.

As the curtains fell on National Science Day in Bhubaneswar, the event left behind a legacy of inspiration and aspiration. It served as a reminder of the transformative power of indigenous technologies and the critical role of scientific innovation in shaping a future-ready India. The widespread participation and enthusiasm displayed by the community and especially the youth, signal a promising horizon for scientific advancement and indigenous technology development in the country.