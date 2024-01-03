Bhubaneswar Nears 90% Waste Segregation: A Pioneering Feat in Waste Management

In a momentous stride towards environmental sustainability, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Bhubaneswar, India, is on the brink of accomplishing an exceptional goal. The city has reported a staggering 90% segregation of waste at the source, a figure that resonates with the city’s commitment to responsible waste management.

Pushing the Envelope for Waste Management

The city’s mayor, Sulochana Das, has emphasized the importance of maintaining this practice. She believes in the necessity of an intensified awareness campaign that is ongoing and dynamic, capable of educating the populace about the benefits of waste segregation.

To advance this vision, the BMC has employed a myriad of engaging methods to enlighten the public. This includes animated videos, catchy songs, memorable jingles, and widespread social media campaigns. Additionally, the use of digital display boards throughout the city has been instrumental in demonstrating the waste segregation process to the residents.

A Multifaceted Approach to Waste Management

This varied and comprehensive approach is designed to ensure that residents continue to segregate waste before disposal. This initiative is an integral part of the BMC’s broader strategy to enhance waste management and sanitation in the city.

Besides these efforts, the BMC is also grappling with the challenge of legacy waste at the Temporary Transit Station near Sainik School. While the odor emanating from the waste has been partially mitigated, additional commissioner Suvendu Sahu estimates that it will require another two months to completely process and dispose of the accumulated waste.

Looking Forward

The ongoing initiatives by the BMC are a testament to the city’s unwavering commitment to improving waste management. It is a concerted effort aimed at ensuring a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment for its residents. As the city moves forward, the hope is that these practices will become the norm rather than the exception. This is not just a story about waste management; it is about a city taking responsibility for its environmental footprint and setting a commendable example for other cities worldwide.