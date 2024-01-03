Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Intensifies Measures to Boost Revenue Collection

As the financial year nears its end, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is ramping up efforts to bolster its revenue collection. A recent high-level meeting saw officials laying out a plan to target holding tax and trade licence defaulters. Those owing significant holding taxes have until January 15 to clear their dues, beyond which the BMC will initiate legal proceedings.

Addressing Misrepresentation and Illegal Activities

The BMC is not only zeroing in on defaulters but is also taking steps against those who have misrepresented the carpet area of their properties for tax benefits or used holding-registered properties for commercial activities. Both these actions, intended to evade taxes, will now attract legal consequences.

Initiatives to Promote Tax Compliance

BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange announced the deployment of a mobile van to raise awareness about the importance of holding tax assessments. He further revealed that ward officers have been handed weekly targets for collecting trade licence fees and are also tasked with educating the licensees about the benefits of making timely payments.

Challenges in Meeting Revenue Goals

The BMC’s goal is to gather Rs 115 crore from holding taxes and Rs 6.8 crore from trade licences. However, as of now, their collections stand at a meager 26% and 30% respectively. The civic body has faced legal challenges in retrospective tax assessment and has sought amendments to the BMC Act from the state government. Moreover, an auction of 67 attached properties had to be postponed due to these complexities.

Citizen Concerns Over Civic Services

Despite the BMC’s efforts to increase revenue, local residents like Jitesh Mehta from Patia, have voiced concerns about the quality of civic services. They argue that despite paying taxes, they are still subjected to ineffective solid waste management, among other issues, thereby questioning the efficacy of the BMC’s use of the revenue collected.