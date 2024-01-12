en English
India

Bhubaneswar Harnesses Drone Technology for Forest Conservation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
Bhubaneswar Harnesses Drone Technology for Forest Conservation

In an effort to enhance the state’s forest conservation strategies, Bhubaneswar’s Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena, has directed officials to leverage drone technology for assessing forest cover. This decision was made during the state-level steering committee meeting of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

Integrating Technology into Conservation

This innovative approach to forest management was proposed during a review of the state’s environmental conservation efforts and strategies in the past year. These included compensatory afforestation, wildlife management, and forest fire prevention. The Chief Secretary emphasized the potential of drone technology in mapping forest cover both before and after plantation, providing valuable insights into the effectiveness of these efforts.

Reflecting on Past Achievements

The meeting also served as a platform to reflect on the success of 14 annual plans of operations (APOs) that have been completed to date, with the 15th currently underway. The cumulative funds allocated for the years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 totaled an impressive Rs 3,230.32 crore, with Rs 3,041.17 crore approved by CAMPA. Mr. Jena underscored the importance of assessing the impact of plantation management on groundwater recharge and soil erosion prevention, adding further depth to the conservation strategy.

Planning Ahead for a Greener Future

The APO for 2024-25, with a proposed outlay of Rs 1,044.47 crore, was presented for approval during the meeting. The plan includes mandatory activities like plantation maintenance and compensatory afforestation, along with new initiatives like site-specific wildlife projects and regeneration of degraded bamboo forests. The proposed compensatory afforestation area for APO 2024-25 spans a vast 7,174.203 hectares. In addition, new plantations are planned for 17,197 hectares under artificial regeneration and 1,675.5 hectares under assisted natural regeneration. A sustainability scheme for maintaining these plantations over a 10-year period is also in the cards, marking a significant step towards preserving Odisha’s forest cover for future generations.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

