Bhubaneswar Gears Up for Startup Utsavv 2024: A Celebration of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, prepares to host an event that will put a spotlight on the state's dynamic startup ecosystem. The much-anticipated Startup Utsavv 2024, an initiative by the state's MSME department, is scheduled for January 31. Set to be a grand celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship, the event is expected to catalyze the entrepreneurial spirit in the state.

Memorandum of Understanding: Strengthening Bonds with Leading Industry Bodies

A significant highlight of the event will be the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) agreements between Startup Odisha and leading industry bodies. Key players such as ICAI, NIF, ISBA, and NRDC will come together to solidify partnerships that promise to power the state's innovation landscape.

Interactive Sessions and Masterclasses: A Treasure Trove of Knowledge

The Utsavv will feature interactive 'Ask Me Anything' sessions with experts tackling hot topics like India's burgeoning blockchain ecosystem. Founders will also have the opportunity to participate in masterclasses on subjects such as design thinking, the pivotal role of academic institutions and incubators, and intellectual property support.

A Gathering of Notable Government Officials

Adding weight to the event will be the presence of notable government officials. These include the Industry, Energy, and MSME minister, the chief advisor to the state government, the Chief Secretary, the executive chairman of Startup Odisha, the additional chief secretary-cum-development commissioner, and the MSME principal secretary.

Awards and Recognitions: Celebrating Achievements in the Startup Ecosystem

Awards and recognitions will be an integral part of the Utsavv. Categories such as Incubator of the Year, Supportive Incubator of the Year, and Emerging Incubator of the Year will be up for grabs. The event will also honor top innovators from the Odisha Startup Yatra and Xpress programs. A spotlight will be shone on the achievements of Startup Odisha Grantees from 2022-23 and 2023-24, with a special emphasis on student and women-led startups.

The Launch of Startup Yatra Booklets and Brochures

The event will also mark the launch of Startup Yatra Booklets and Brochures. These resources will serve to spread awareness about the state's startup ecosystem. Fifty innovators from the Startup Yatra and Xpress programs will be felicitated at the event, further amplifying the vibrant culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Odisha.