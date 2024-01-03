Bhubaneswar Development Authority Clears Slum for Urban Development

In a significant urban development operation, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) spearheaded a demolition drive in Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar. The operation cleared approximately two acres of government land, once occupied by the slum settlement known as Saraswati Basti. This strategic move involved the dismantling of 350 asbestos rooms and three commercial shops.

A Smooth Transition

The demolition operation, impressively, required no police protection. The smooth transition was a result of the BDA’s prior relocation of 125 families from the slum to a nearby affordable housing project. This relocation forms part of a larger initiative, aimed at providing suitable housing for individuals affected by state-led development projects.

Progressive Housing Initiative

In a commendable endeavor, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the housing project in November of the previous year. The project, developed under a public-private partnership, includes 820 ready-to-move-in tenements. Already, the BDA has allocated 303 of these units to eligible beneficiaries, who managed to secure their new homes for a nominal fee of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Future Prospects

The completion of the housing project promises to provide a total of 2,600 units. The land, cleared from the demolition, is now earmarked for further developmental initiatives. The joint effort by the BDA and the state government represents a determined stride towards assisting the poor, especially those displaced by other developmental ventures in the region.