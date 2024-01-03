en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Bhubaneswar Development Authority Clears Slum for Urban Development

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
Bhubaneswar Development Authority Clears Slum for Urban Development

In a significant urban development operation, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) spearheaded a demolition drive in Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar. The operation cleared approximately two acres of government land, once occupied by the slum settlement known as Saraswati Basti. This strategic move involved the dismantling of 350 asbestos rooms and three commercial shops.

A Smooth Transition

The demolition operation, impressively, required no police protection. The smooth transition was a result of the BDA’s prior relocation of 125 families from the slum to a nearby affordable housing project. This relocation forms part of a larger initiative, aimed at providing suitable housing for individuals affected by state-led development projects.

Progressive Housing Initiative

In a commendable endeavor, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the housing project in November of the previous year. The project, developed under a public-private partnership, includes 820 ready-to-move-in tenements. Already, the BDA has allocated 303 of these units to eligible beneficiaries, who managed to secure their new homes for a nominal fee of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Future Prospects

The completion of the housing project promises to provide a total of 2,600 units. The land, cleared from the demolition, is now earmarked for further developmental initiatives. The joint effort by the BDA and the state government represents a determined stride towards assisting the poor, especially those displaced by other developmental ventures in the region.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Kickstarts Free Bicycle Scheme in Ooty

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension

By Dil Bar Irshad

19 Applicants Eye Approval to Operate as Insurance Companies in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Traffic Accident in Belagavi Leads to Multi-Vehicle Pile-up, Woman Injured

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Market Poised for Negative Start: Key Highlights and Expe ...
@Business · 4 mins
Indian Stock Market Poised for Negative Start: Key Highlights and Expe ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Car Accident in Andhra Pradesh Highlights Road Safety Issues

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Car Accident in Andhra Pradesh Highlights Road Safety Issues
Instagram Horror: Trader Discovers Explicit Images of Family Members

By Dil Bar Irshad

Instagram Horror: Trader Discovers Explicit Images of Family Members
Rajkot Grapples with Molestation Case and Major Theft: A Look into the Rising Crime Rate

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rajkot Grapples with Molestation Case and Major Theft: A Look into the Rising Crime Rate
Record-Breaking Ridership for Kochi Water Metro and Metro Rail on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Record-Breaking Ridership for Kochi Water Metro and Metro Rail on New Year's Eve
Latest Headlines
World News
Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension
2 mins
Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension
High School Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Burlington Township, and Others Score Big Wins
2 mins
High School Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Burlington Township, and Others Score Big Wins
German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party
2 mins
German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
4 mins
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
4 mins
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
4 mins
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
4 mins
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
4 mins
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
4 mins
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
59 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app