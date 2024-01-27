Bhraman Adda: A Grand Congregation of Travel Enthusiasts in Chandernagore

The 26th edition of Bhraman Adda, a much-anticipated event in the travel enthusiasts' calendar, unfolded in Chandernagore, making the Rabindra Bhavan auditorium a hub of passionate wanderers. This annual gathering saw the participation of over 500 individuals, united by their shared love for exploration.

An Unconventional Tradition Takes Root

The journey of Bhraman Adda started over two decades ago, as a humble meeting of 20 local travelers. This brainchild of four friends, Bhaskar Ray, Biplab Basu, Ratna Bhattacharyya, and Shakti Bhattacharyya, has evolved through word-of-mouth into a vibrant congregation. The founders, from varied professional backgrounds, found a common thread in their passion for travel and began their collective expeditions in 1987.

A Canvas of Experiences

Bhraman Adda is not just a gathering; it is a celebration of travel experiences. It features a photography exhibition, showcasing selected works from a myriad of submissions. The event also includes presentations from invitees, such as one detailing the unique experience of attending a transgender fair in South India and another highlighting a forgotten hero of the Barrackpore military uprising of 1824.

Transcending Boundaries

What sets this gathering apart is its ability to transcend socio-economic boundaries. From a rickshaw-puller to a priest, from a cook to a retiree, everyone has a unique tale to tell. This annual event serves as a platform for these voices, uplifting the spirit of travel as a universal pursuit, regardless of one's age or profession. It also offers an opportunity for retirees to reunite and for students to volunteer, immersing themselves in inspiring narratives of exploration.