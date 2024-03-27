Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Marks First Schedule Wrap: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri Gear Up for Diwali 2024 Release

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri have officially wrapped up the first schedule of the highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, setting the stage for a Diwali 2024 blockbuster. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this third installment in the franchise promises to bring back the thrill and laughter, with Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role as Manjulika. The duo's recent social media posts have sparked considerable excitement among fans, showcasing their character looks and hinting at the continued legacy of the beloved series.

Returning Cast and New Expectations

With the return of Vidya Balan to the franchise, alongside Kartik Aaryan stepping into his role as Rooh Baba once more, expectations are sky-high. The first two films in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series set a high benchmark in the psychological horror-comedy genre in Bollywood. Anees Bazmee, who also directed the second part, is at the helm once again, ensuring continuity in the franchise's unique blend of horror and humor. Producer Bhushan Kumar's collaboration with Bazmee and Aaryan aims to honor the franchise's legacy while introducing fresh narratives and heightened thrills.

Behind the Scenes and Onward

Kartik Aaryan's social media update, featuring him and Triptii Dimri in character, has generated significant buzz. The actors, dressed in their distinct costumes and holding a clapboard, have given fans a sneak peek into the film's production. This behind-the-scenes glimpse not only showcases the chemistry between the leads but also highlights their excitement for the project. Aaryan's mention of the 'magic' of Rooh Baba's cape has intrigued fans, building anticipation for the character's return and the new dynamics he will bring to the screen.

Expanding the Bhool Bhulaiyaa Universe

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has carved a niche for itself within the Indian film industry, blending elements of horror, comedy, and mystery in a uniquely entertaining package. With the success of the previous films, the third installment aims to push the boundaries further. The inclusion of Madhuri Dixit in an undisclosed role adds another layer of star power and mystery to the project. As the film gears up for its Diwali 2024 release, it promises to be a grand spectacle, blending the old with the new, and potentially setting a new standard for genre-blending in Bollywood.

As Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and the rest of the team take a brief hiatus before diving back into the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the anticipation among fans continues to build. With a promising cast, a proven director, and the legacy of its predecessors to live up to, the film is poised to be a landmark release. This next chapter in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa saga not only aims to entertain but also to captivate with its storytelling, proving once again the enduring appeal of mixing laughter with a hint of the supernatural.