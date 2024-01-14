‘Bhogi’ Celebrations Disrupt Flight Operations: A Case of Tradition vs Modernity

In a striking incident highlighting the interplay of tradition and modernity, the ‘Bhogi’ celebrations in Chennai, a festival symbolizing renewal before the harvest festival of Pongal, led to a significant disruption in flight operations. The cause? A shroud of smoke and fog resulting from the festival’s customary burning of domestic waste, significantly reducing visibility at a major airport.

Flight Operations Suspended, Air Traffic Impacted

The dense fog and smoke led to a suspension of flight operations for approximately two and a half hours, impacting both international and domestic flights. The disruption resulted in diversions, delays, and even cancellations. Specifically, three international flights and a domestic flight from Delhi were rerouted to Hyderabad. Moreover, four domestic flights were canceled.

Less Severe Impact than Previous Years

Despite the disruptions, the impact on air traffic was less severe than that of previous years. This reduction can be attributed to increased awareness and precautionary measures taken by the airport authorities and local organizations. Prior to the festival, appeals were made to residents near the airfield, urging them to refrain from burning waste to prevent visibility issues for flights.

Air Quality Index: Moderate to Poor

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) ranged from moderate to poor in the affected areas. However, this was not an anomaly, as the readings were similar to those of past years. Encouragingly, the TNPCB noted that the burning of harmful waste materials, such as rubber and plastic, had decreased due to educational programs.

However, the poor visibility caused by the smoke and fog was not without repercussions on the ground. A traffic accident was reported in the region, highlighting the broader safety implications of this traditional practice.