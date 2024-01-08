en English
Bhitarkanika National Park Witnesses A Rise in Migratory Birds: A Triumph for Conservation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Bhitarkanika National Park Witnesses A Rise in Migratory Birds: A Triumph for Conservation

The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district has become a haven for migratory birds this year, recording a rise in avian visitors. The annual bird census, conducted on January 6, reported a total of 1,51,421 birds from 121 species. This tally marks an increase from last year’s count of 1,38,107 birds from 144 species. The park, renowned for its mangrove forests, has been buzzing with the vibrant presence of these feathered guests since their arrival in November.

Open Spaces and Conservation Efforts

Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the park, suggests that the rise in bird numbers can be attributed to the availability of open space. This space was cleared following the eviction of illegal prawn farms by the Revenue and Forest departments. This strategic move has not only provided a hospitable alternate habitat for the birds but also underscores the successful bird conservation efforts in the state.

Annual Bird Census: A Collaborative Effort

The annual bird census is a collaborative effort involving around 70 participants from various backgrounds. The team comprised 18 groups, each consisting of ornithologists, wildlife activists, and officials from wildlife organizations. Their collective efforts led to the successful completion of the census, contributing to the ongoing research and conservation efforts.

Notable Avian Guests

The Bhitarkanika National Park has been enlivened by the presence of a variety of species. Notable among them are large whistling ducks, lesser whistling ducks, grebes, pelicans, finfoot, jacanas, gulls, terns, skimmers, gray-headed lapwings, terek sandpipers, and painted snipes. Fleeing the harsh winter of the northern hemisphere, these migratory birds have found a safe and welcoming refuge in the park, further enhancing its biodiversity.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

