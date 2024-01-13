en English
Business

BHEL to Establish 2,400 MW Thermal Power Project in Odisha

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
In a significant stride towards India’s green energy goals, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been awarded the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract by NLC India Ltd for establishing a 2,400 MW Pit Head Green Field Thermal Power Project. The project, based on Ultra Super Critical Technology, is set to rise in Jharsuguda District, Odisha.

Power Allocation and Future Plans

The power generated from this project has been fully allocated to the states of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, and Puducherry, promising low-cost power supply to these regions. Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have been executed, securing this allocation. The project aligns itself with India’s vision for environmentally conscious initiatives, aiming to achieve a remarkable 6,031 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Project Features and Commissioning Timeline

The comprehensive contract assigned to BHEL includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, and commissioning of boilers, turbines, generators, and other related equipment. The first unit of the project is scheduled for commissioning during the financial year 2028-29. Coal for the thermal power plant will be sourced from the Talabira II & III mines, which became operational in 2020. Additionally, the water required for the project will be sourced from the Hirakud Reservoir.

Environment-Friendly Measures

The project is designed to incorporate the latest pollution control technologies, such as FGD and SCR, to comply with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) guidelines. Furthermore, the boilers are intended to support co-firing of biomass, aligning with the Ministry of Power’s green initiatives, which include the use of biomass handling systems.

With a contract value exceeding Rs. 15,000 crore excluding taxes & duties, awarded to BHEL in January 2024 and with financial bids opened on December 29, 2023, the thermal power project represents a significant step in India’s journey towards sustainable and eco-friendly power generation.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

