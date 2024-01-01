en English
Business

BHEL Shares Surge Following 19,422 Crore INR Talabira Project Award

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
BHEL Shares Surge Following 19,422 Crore INR Talabira Project Award

In a significant event that has reverberated across the financial world, shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a leading Indian public sector engineering and manufacturing company, have crossed the 200 INR mark. The surge comes in the wake of reports that the company has been granted a significant project award. The project, known as the Talabira project, is valued at a staggering 19,422 crore INR.

BHEL’s Stock Surge

Following the announcement of the Talabira project award, BHEL’s shares witnessed a robust surge. The stock was trading 5.11% higher at Rs 203.45 apiece, with a total traded volume at 8.6 times its 30-day average. The surge in price reflects a significant boost in investor confidence, likely bolstered by the substantial project award. It’s a clear indication that the market views this as a major win for BHEL in an intensely competitive sector.

The Talabira Project Impact

The Talabira project, expected to significantly bolster BHEL’s project portfolio, is a power project based in Odisha. The project involves an 800×3 MW ultra super critical power project with coal sourced from captive Talabira coal mines. BHEL’s successful bid for this project, beating out competition to become the lowest bidder for a contract from NLC India Ltd. worth Rs 19,000 crore, sends a strong message about the company’s competitiveness.

Analyst’s View and Market Impact

Analysts have mixed ratings for the company, with an average 12-month consensus price target implying an upside of 157.6%. The significant contract award has also had ripple effects across the financial market. NLC India Ltd., the company that awarded the contract to BHEL, also saw a rise in its shares following the announcement. The multiple reports of this award and its effect on BHEL’s stock indicate ongoing interest and relevance to shareholders and the broader financial community.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

