Business

BHEL Emerges as Lowest Bidder for NLC India’s Rs 19,422-Crore Odisha Project

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
In a significant advancement for India’s energy sector, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has reportedly been selected as the lowest bidder for a substantial project from NLC India. Located in Talabira, Odisha, the project has an estimated worth of Rs 19,422 crore and is centered around the construction of three ultra supercritical units, each with a capacity of 800 MW.

(Read Also: India: A Tapestry of Enchanting Destinations for End-of-Year Vacations in 2023)

Project Details and Speculations

Despite the circulating reports, there has been no independent verification of BHEL’s purported win. Adding to the uncertainty, there are rumors suggesting that the major Indian multinational conglomerate, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), did not participate in the bidding process for the contract. Furthermore, the execution timeline for the project remains unclear. It is currently not expected to be initiated in the Fiscal Year 2024, and no progress is projected for FY2025 due to the lack of assigned land for the project’s development.

Financial Standing of BHEL

In the fiscal context, BHEL has been navigating through choppy waters. In the second quarter of FY24, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238.12 crore, marking a significant downturn from the previous fiscal year’s profit of Rs 12.10 crore. Similarly, BHEL’s total income experienced a decline, dropping to Rs 5,305.38 crore as compared to Rs 5,418.74 crore in the same period of the preceding year.

(Read Also: India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases on Eve of New Year’s)

Other Industry Developments

Meanwhile, other notable developments in the industry include HFCL securing an order worth Rs 1,127 crore from BSNL for upgrading network infrastructure. RPP Infra Projects has bagged new construction orders valued at Rs 183.59 crore for storm water drain projects in the expanded areas of Greater Chennai Corporation. Alkem Laboratories has offloaded its unit in the US for a total consideration of 7.9 million. Additionally, Grasim Industries has announced a capacity increase at its Gujarat unit.

 

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

