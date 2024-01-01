BHEL Emerges as Lowest Bidder for NLC India’s Rs 19,422-Crore Odisha Project

In a significant advancement for India’s energy sector, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has reportedly been selected as the lowest bidder for a substantial project from NLC India. Located in Talabira, Odisha, the project has an estimated worth of Rs 19,422 crore and is centered around the construction of three ultra supercritical units, each with a capacity of 800 MW.

Project Details and Speculations

Despite the circulating reports, there has been no independent verification of BHEL’s purported win. Adding to the uncertainty, there are rumors suggesting that the major Indian multinational conglomerate, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), did not participate in the bidding process for the contract. Furthermore, the execution timeline for the project remains unclear. It is currently not expected to be initiated in the Fiscal Year 2024, and no progress is projected for FY2025 due to the lack of assigned land for the project’s development.

Financial Standing of BHEL

In the fiscal context, BHEL has been navigating through choppy waters. In the second quarter of FY24, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238.12 crore, marking a significant downturn from the previous fiscal year’s profit of Rs 12.10 crore. Similarly, BHEL’s total income experienced a decline, dropping to Rs 5,305.38 crore as compared to Rs 5,418.74 crore in the same period of the preceding year.

Other Industry Developments

Meanwhile, other notable developments in the industry include HFCL securing an order worth Rs 1,127 crore from BSNL for upgrading network infrastructure. RPP Infra Projects has bagged new construction orders valued at Rs 183.59 crore for storm water drain projects in the expanded areas of Greater Chennai Corporation. Alkem Laboratories has offloaded its unit in the US for a total consideration of 7.9 million. Additionally, Grasim Industries has announced a capacity increase at its Gujarat unit.

