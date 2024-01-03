BHEL Day Celebrations Accentuate Company’s Commitment to Stakeholder Interests

The Hydro Lab premises of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) was the venue for this year’s BHEL Day celebrations. The event saw the participation of a significant number of employees and dignitaries, including Executive Director Rajeev Singh, General Manager (HR) BK Singh, Commandant Harish Kumar Sahu of CISF, and representatives from various trade unions.

Flag Hoisting and Pledge

The event commenced with the hoisting of the BHEL flag, followed by a pledge led by Rajeev Singh. This pledge emphasized the commitment of BHEL to mutual trust, respect, and the interests of stakeholders. Singh lauded the past accomplishments of BHEL and looked forward to a future filled with dignity and prosperity.

Emphasizing Dedication and Efficiency

Singh highlighted the company’s substantial order book, spanning sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, military equipment, and thermal power. He called on the employees to show dedication in fulfilling orders on time, maintain cleanliness in the workplace, and adhere strictly to safety protocols. Singh also acknowledged the role of BHEL in shaping the identities and social reputations of its employees and urged them to perform their duties honestly and efficiently.

Meetings, Greetings, and Awards

The BHEL Day celebrations also included meetings with employees and hospital staff, as well as the exchange of New Year greetings. There were also awards handed out for organ donation competitions. The event was hosted by Vinodanand Jha, Additional General Manager (Publicity and Public Relations).