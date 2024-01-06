en English
Bhavish Aggarwal Spotlights ‘Real Circular Economy’ in Viral Post

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Bhavish Aggarwal Spotlights ‘Real Circular Economy’ in Viral Post

Bhavish Aggarwal, the name synonymous with Ola Cabs and Ola Electric, recently spotlighted a scenario that many would find amusing. In a tweet that has since gone viral, Aggarwal showcased an interesting juxtaposition of a ‘Diabetes Reversal Center’ named ‘sugar.fit’ perched right above a Dunkin’ Donuts outlet in Bengaluru. He dubbed this the ‘real circular economy’, a term that usually denotes an economic model emphasizing sustainability through the reuse and regeneration of resources. Nevertheless, in this context, it humorously points towards an economy where one entity’s operations inadvertently bolster another’s.

The Viral Post

Aggarwal’s post has attracted considerable attention, with over 2.4 lakh views and thousands of likes. The image displays the Dunkin’ Donuts signboard at the ground level, with the ‘sugar.fit’ signage prominently displayed above it. The irony of a health center dedicated to reversing diabetes situated above a doughnut shop was not lost on netizens, who shared their amusement and insights in response.

A Twist on the ‘Circular Economy’

Typically, the term ‘circular economy’ is associated with an ecological economic system that minimizes waste and makes the best use of resources. This system implies that all materials must be used, reused, and regenerated to ensure sustainability. However, Aggarwal’s clever spin on the term in this context suggests a business model where one enterprise, albeit unintentionally, promotes the services of another.

The Underlying Trend

Social media users were quick to share their observations and witticisms, including sarcastic remarks about Ola’s own product issues. Others noted examples of strategic positioning of complementary businesses, such as fitness centers next to cafes or a Cult.fit gym near a Decathlon outlet. These anecdotes reflect a growing trend where businesses co-locate with complementary stores – a strategy exemplified by the successful Barnes & Noble and Starbucks partnership – to stimulate consumer spending and mutual profitability. In this ‘real circular economy’, every doughnut has its silver lining.

Business India Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

