Business

Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals: India’s First Renewable Powered Terminal

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals: India's First Renewable Powered Terminal

In a significant stride towards sustainability, Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pvt Ltd (BMCT), operated by PSA International Pte Ltd of Singapore, has distinguished itself as India’s first container terminal to be 100% powered by renewable energy. This notable environmental achievement was made possible through a collaboration with O2 Power Pvt Ltd and the creation of a 7.8 MW solar farm. The terminal, located at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, a government-owned entity, is the largest of the five terminals in terms of berth length and capacity.

Setting Records in Performance and Sustainability

In addition to this impressive environmental landmark, BMCT also reported a record-breaking performance by handling 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2023. This is the highest throughput achieved by the terminal since the commencement of its operations in February 2018. The facility’s commitment to the environment and its operational efficiency have been pivotal in reaching this milestone.

Harnessing Solar Power for Sustainable Operations

The 7.8 MW solar farm, established in partnership with O2 Power, will be expanded to 10 MW by June 2024. This solar farm will cater to over 75% of the terminal’s electricity requirements. The remaining power will be sourced from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and other providers. This strategic shift towards renewable resources will effectively reduce the terminal’s CO2 equivalent emissions by an estimated 16,000 tonnes annually.

A Step Towards a Greener Future

BMCT’s transformation into a fully renewable powered terminal marks a significant step in its commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. Several other initiatives to achieve this target are underway, including the electrification of its equipment fleet and the anticipated launch of e-trucks in early 2024. These e-trucks will create a zero-emission green transport corridor in Nhava Sheva, demonstrating the terminal’s dedication to creating a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Business Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

