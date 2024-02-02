Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: A Showcase of Sustainable Mobility and Future-Ready Vehicles

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 emerged as a pivotal platform for automakers in India, underscoring their commitment to sustainable mobility. The event spotlighted an array of vehicles powered by alternative fuel technologies, including CNG, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Leading automakers seized the opportunity to exhibit their cutting-edge innovations and future-ready vehicles, signifying a profound shift towards sustainable transportation in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Steals the Show

Maruti Suzuki India stole the limelight with the unveiling of the concept eVX, flex-fuel WagonR, strong hybrid Grand Vitara and Jimny, alongside the SkyDrive e-flying car. The auto giant signaled its commitment to sustainable mobility, announcing plans to launch its first full electric eVX SUV in India. With an eye on overseas markets, Maruti Suzuki intends to export the eVX to Japan and Europe, aligning with the government's Make in India initiative.

Mercedes-Benz and Mahindra Spotlight Software and Innovation

Mercedes-Benz India showcased the electric Concept EQG, GLA, and AMG GLE 53 Coupe, turning the spotlight on the role of software in modern vehicles. Mahindra & Mahindra exhibited vehicles like the Born Electric BE.RALL-E, electric XUV400, electric 3W Treo, and a flex-fuel vehicle prototype, marking a significant stride in eco-friendly mobility.

Force Motors presented the Traveller Electric, Urbania Diesel, and Traveller CNG, underlining their sustainable solutions for last-mile connectivity. Tata Motors displayed 18 future-ready vehicles, emphasizing zero-emission powertrains and cutting-edge technologies. BMW highlighted its electric portfolio, including the BMW i7, iX, i4, iX1, and the MINI Cooper SE. TVS Motor Company, committed to investing in future technologies, showcased the electric scooters TVS X and iQube.