en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Bharat Forge Outpaces BSE Sensex with a 39.3% Stock Price Surge

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Bharat Forge Outpaces BSE Sensex with a 39.3% Stock Price Surge

Bharat Forge, the Pune-based automotive component manufacturer, has marked an impressive 39.3% rise in its stock price since the outset of 2023. This substantial surge has allowed the company to outpace other automotive component makers and even the BSE Sensex benchmark. The company’s growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the robust performance of its core automotive forgings business and the promising progress in its defence, mining, and aerospace segments.

Analysts’ Mixed Response and Earnings Adjustments

Despite the company’s impressive growth, analysts have voiced mixed demand commentary, leading to adjustments in their earnings estimates for Bharat Forge. The company’s Q2 results revealed a robust year-on-year growth in volumes and net sales, with a noticeable improvement in operating margins, largely owing to the dip in metal prices. However, the company’s overseas business growth is expected to remain lacklustre, prompting analysts to scale down their forward earnings estimates.

Valuation and Market Perception

Bharat Forge’s high market valuation is also worth noting, with a price-to-earnings multiple of 85.3X and a price-to-book value of 8X. These figures, particularly striking given the company’s relatively low return on equity of 9.5%, have raised some eyebrows in the investment community.

Financial Performance and Stability

Bharat Forge Ltd. reported a Standalone Total Income of Rs 694.11 Crore, marking a 71.31% increase from the previous quarter’s total income of Rs 405.17 Crore and a 19.72% rise from the same quarter of the previous year, which stood at Rs 579.79 Crore. The company has maintained a strong cash reserve, ensuring it can manage its contingent liabilities. Over the last five years, only 1.89% of trading sessions have seen intraday declines exceeding 5%, highlighting the company’s financial stability.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or an endorsement of Bharat Forge’s securities.

0
Automotive Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Study Reveals Gen Z's Car Purchasing Trends: Preference for Physical Interaction and Focus on Price

By Wojciech Zylm

Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads

By Salman Khan

Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs

By BNN Correspondents

Smith's Chevron to 7Brew: Augusta's Last Full-Service Filling Station Transforms

By Olalekan Adigun

Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul ...
@Automotive · 50 mins
Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul ...
heart comment 0
JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry
MAHLE Unveils Innovative High-Performance Electric Motor

By BNN Correspondents

MAHLE Unveils Innovative High-Performance Electric Motor
Suzuki Cultus: The Reliable and Value-for-Money Hatchback in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Suzuki Cultus: The Reliable and Value-for-Money Hatchback in Pakistan
Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound’s 2023 Car Market Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound's 2023 Car Market Preferences
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
24 seconds
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
42 seconds
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
45 seconds
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
1 min
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
2 mins
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
2 mins
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
2 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
3 mins
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
3 mins
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app