Bhanuben Solanki: A Story of Devotion and Honor at Ayodhya

In a heartening display of devotion and selflessness, 82-year-old retired nurse Bhanuben Solanki from Morbi, Gujarat, has been accorded the honor of an invitation to the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Scheduled for January 22, the event holds immense significance in the Hindu religious landscape, and Solanki’s invitation testifies to her remarkable contribution to the temple’s construction.

Solanki’s Donation: A Testament to Devotion

In an era where cynicism often overshadows faith, the story of Solanki and her late sister, a teacher, stands as a beacon of unwavering devotion. The sisters collectively donated a sum of Rs 27 lakh from their retirement funds towards the construction of the Ram Temple. Their decision to contribute stemmed from a profound emotional connection that Solanki felt a decade ago during a visit to Ayodhya.

On witnessing the deity Lord Ram housed in a tent, Solanki was deeply moved. The sight ignited in her a resolve to support the temple’s creation in any way she could. Her substantial donation to the temple fund is a testament to that determination.

An Honor from the Ram Mandir Trust

Recognizing Solanki’s significant contribution, the Ram Mandir Trust extended the invite to her for the Pran Pratishtha program. This sacred ritual forms an integral part of the temple’s inauguration process and is considered highly auspicious. Solanki expressed her gratitude at receiving the invitation and considered it a great fortune to be part of the event.

Two Invitations from Morbi

Interestingly, aside from Solanki, the only other individual from Morbi to receive an invitation to this significant religious occasion is Dr. Jayanti Rishiya, an RSS West Zone Administrator. The dual representation from Morbi underscores the region’s contribution and commitment to the Ram Temple project.

In conclusion, Bhanuben Solanki’s story is an inspiring tale of faith, devotion, and selflessness. Her contribution to the Ram Temple and the honor accorded to her is a reminder that individual acts of faith can resonate on a monumental scale, touching the lives of millions.