Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika Appointed as New Chief Secretary of West Bengal

In a significant reshuffle within the West Bengal administration, Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, a seasoned bureaucrat from the 1989-batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the state. This pivotal change in the administration’s helm was announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a Cabinet meeting held on a preceding Wednesday.

Gopalika Succeeds Dwivedi

Gopalika steps into the shoes of HK Dwivedi, whose tenure witnessed several key developments in the state and came to an end on Sunday, December 31. Gopalika’s rich career in various administrative roles and his exemplary track record played a significant role in his appointment to this crucial position.

A Storied Career

Gopalika has served in several key roles within the administrative machinery throughout his career, including stints in the transport, animal resources development, and personnel and administrative reforms departments. His vast experience and understanding of diverse portfolios are expected to bring a fresh perspective and dynamism to the position of Chief Secretary.

New Home Secretary Appointed

Alongside Gopalika’s appointment, Nandini Chakraborty has been appointed as the Home Secretary of West Bengal, marking another significant change in the state’s administrative landscape. Chakraborty, who previously functioned as the Principal Secretary to the Bengal Governor, now becomes the second woman to hold the position of Home Secretary after Lina Chakraborty. Her appointment not only reflects the state’s commitment to women’s empowerment but also brings a wealth of experience to the role.