Business

Bhadradri Co-operative Bank Opens 17th Branch in Kodad: A New Chapter in Banking Service

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Bhadradri Co-operative Bank Opens 17th Branch in Kodad: A New Chapter in Banking Service

On a day imbued with anticipation and a sense of progress, the 17th branch of Bhadradri Co-operative Bank unfurled its operations in the bustling town of Kodad. The inauguration, led by local MLA Padmavathi, marked a new chapter in the bank’s story of expansion and commitment to customer service. The familiar hum of daily transactions now has a new address, solidifying the bank’s presence in the region.

Commendable Milestone in Banking Industry

Carrying a rich legacy of 26 years, Bhadradri Co-operative Bank has etched a significant milestone in its journey. Its current turnover stands tall at an impressive Rs 917 crore, a testament to the bank’s sustained growth and resilience. The bank commenced its operations in 1997, carving out a niche in the banking sector with its distinctive customer-oriented approach.

Adherence to Norms and Comprehensive Facilities

Cherukuri Krishna Murthy, the chairman of Bhadradri Bank, underscored the bank’s strict adherence to the norms set by the Reserve Bank of India. The bank’s commitment to regulatory compliance has been a cornerstone of its operation, ensuring a safe and secure banking environment for its customers. Moreover, the bank’s comprehensive range of banking facilities caters to the dynamic needs of its customer base, playing a crucial role in its sustained growth and popularity.

Call for Community Support and Participation

The inauguration ceremony saw a distinguished gathering of local businessmen, political representatives, and the bank’s vice-chairman S Uday Pratap. Their presence shed light on the bank’s strong community ties and the pivotal role it plays in the region’s financial landscape. Murthy appealed to the local community to support the bank, emphasizing the manifold benefits it brings to the table. The bank’s expansion is not just a business move; it is a step towards fostering stronger community bonds and facilitating the financial growth of the region.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

